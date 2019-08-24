Axiom International Investors Has Cut Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Stake; Actuant (ATU) Shorts Up By 4.84%

Axiom International Investors Llc decreased Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) stake by 18.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Axiom International Investors Llc sold 12,665 shares as Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT)’s stock rose 4.11%. The Axiom International Investors Llc holds 55,322 shares with $7.89M value, down from 67,987 last quarter. Euronet Worldwide Inc now has $8.10B valuation. The stock decreased 1.82% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $148.6. About 157,059 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE; 19/03/2018 – Euronet Conference Call Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 27; 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet; 19/04/2018 – DJ Euronet Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEFT); 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 24/04/2018 – EURONET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.25; 16/05/2018 – Euronet Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 22; 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) had an increase of 4.84% in short interest. ATU’s SI was 2.52 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 4.84% from 2.40 million shares previously. With 216,400 avg volume, 12 days are for Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU)’s short sellers to cover ATU’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.14% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $21.01. About 194,215 shares traded. Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) has declined 17.48% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ATU News: 21/03/2018 – CORRECT: ACTUANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.00 TO $1.10, EST. $1.05; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP ATU.N SEES FY SALES $1.14 BLN TO $1.16 BLN; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP ATU.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $1.00 TO $1.10; 30/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ACTUANT CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 26/04/2018 – Actuant Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP -; 08/05/2018 – Actuant at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Cuts 2018 View To Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.10; 25/04/2018 – Actuant Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Elects 3 Independent Directors

More notable recent Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Down 2.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Euronet Worldwide’s Management Wants Shareholders to Know – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Euronet Worldwide’s Digital Integrated Payments Cloud powers Sri Lanka’s first QR code-based payment app – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Euronet Launches Quick Response Application to Ease Payments – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Axiom International Investors Llc increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) stake by 707,847 shares to 2.51M valued at $457.91M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (SMIN) stake by 13,900 shares and now owns 127,500 shares. 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) was raised too.

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.71 EPS, up 29.67% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.09 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $147.66 million for 13.71 P/E if the $2.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 70.44% EPS growth.

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.29 billion. It operates through three divisions: Industrial, Energy, and Engineered Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure, and production automation markets under the Enerpac, Simplex, Precision-Hayes, Milwaukee Cylinder, and Larzep brand names.