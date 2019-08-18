Axiom International Investors Has Boosted Its Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Position by $19.81 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Janney Montgomery Scott Has Decreased Its Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Holding by $708,135

Axiom International Investors Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc bought 495,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 7.23 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296.02 million, up from 6.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $41.54. About 4.66M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 09/04/2018 – TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June, sources say; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Mar Rev NT$103.70B; 28/03/2018 – US envoy meets TSMC boss amid concerns over Chinese IP theft; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS SAYS FY REVENUE TO GROW 10 PCT VS EARLIER FORECAST OF 10-15 PCT DUE TO SOFTER SMARTPHONE DEMAND AND UNCERTAINTY IN CRYPTO CURRENCY MARKET; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS NO NEED TO BE AFRAID OF AI; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.06 BLN; 02/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$942 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Jay Huang on Investing in Chinese Chipmaking Industry, TSMC and Foxconn Expansion in China (Video)

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 18.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc sold 13,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 60,160 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12M, down from 74,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $49.79. About 2.70M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines Now Sees 1Q Operating Revenue Per Available Seat Mile Flat With Recast Year-Ago; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Southwest Air: No Emergency Declared On Cracked-Window Flight; 26/04/2018 – Southwest warns about drop in bookings after fatal engine failure; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR: NO EMERGENCY DECLARED ON DIVERTED FLIGHT; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Incident Is First U.S. Airline Fatality Since 2009; 26/04/2018 – LUV: POSSIBLE ACQUISITIONS `CLEARLY NOT A FOCUS RIGHT NOW’; 02/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SouthwestAirlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in #Cleveland; 18/04/2018 – Southwest Captain, Former Navy Pilot, Praised for Calm Amid Catastrophe — 3rd Update; 17/04/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #Southwest plane being towed off tarmac at #PHL Awaiting airline statement LIVE @FOX29philly…; 02/05/2018 – NBC Connecticut: #BREAKING: Southwest flight makes emergency landing after window cracks mid-flight

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $639.65 million for 10.46 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70 billion and $12.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY) by 48,503 shares to 330,936 shares, valued at $3.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Shortterm Corporate Bond Etf (CSJ) by 12,299 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,623 shares, and has risen its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Here’s The Price I’ll Consider Buying Southwest Airlines – Seeking Alpha” on January 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Southwest Airlines Shares Fall After Downward Revision To Revenue Outlook – Benzinga” published on February 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Southwest Airlines Falls After Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Smart To Buy Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Fridayâ€™s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Walmart, Nvidia, Amgen, Applied Materials, Alibaba, Intel, Merck and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap owns 422 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Private Advisor Limited Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 22,696 shares. Old Commercial Bank In stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Wedge Capital Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0.15% or 251,594 shares. 277,240 were accumulated by Voya Investment Llc. Kentucky Retirement holds 21,747 shares. Japan-based Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Com has invested 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Vanguard Gp Inc has invested 0.08% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability reported 0.02% stake. Amp Capital Investors Limited has 0.05% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 160,029 shares. Wills Fincl Group holds 0.87% or 24,663 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson And Company holds 7,236 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Midwest Savings Bank Tru Division invested in 0.09% or 12,209 shares. Moreover, Bank & Trust Of America De has 0.03% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 3.52M shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 64,406 shares.

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22B and $3.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altair Engr Inc by 42,302 shares to 39,388 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Vision Hldgs Inc by 73,315 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,975 shares, and cut its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).