Axiom International Investors Decreased Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) Holding by $1.10 Million; Stock Price Declined; As Epam Systems (EPAM) Stock Rose, Summit Creek Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding by $2.97 Million

Axiom International Investors Llc decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 38.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc sold 8,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 12,810 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.74 million, down from 20,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $154.27. About 335,265 shares traded or 16.86% up from the average. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive lsolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adapters in 25W – 65W Output Power Range; 23/04/2018 – DJ Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPWR); 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 77C; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Adj EPS 79c; 23/03/2018 Monolithic Power Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Announces Analyst Day on June 7, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adap; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q REV. $129.2M, EST. $125.3M; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q EPS 49c; 02/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Epam Systems Inc (EPAM) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 17,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 90,535 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.67M, down from 107,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Epam Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $185.79. About 178,617 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – NOW EXPECTS REVENUE GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE AT LEAST 26% REPORTED; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB premium valuation to $EPAM and $LXFT should dissipate given higher business risk and lower financial transparency. $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q EPS $1.15; 30/04/2018 – EPAM Launches InfoNgen™ 7.0, Using Machine Learning to Dramatically Improve Actionable Insights; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Net $64.4M; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL INNOVATION, DESIGN,; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS $4.0; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, SEES YR REV. GROWTH AT LEAST 26% REPORTED; 23/03/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Now Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of at Least 27%; at Least 25% Constant Currency

Analysts await Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 1.37% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.73 per share. MPWR’s profit will be $32.00 million for 52.12 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 64.44% EPS growth.

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22 billion and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 71,150 shares to 592,890 shares, valued at $67.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 28,036 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.54M shares, and has risen its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp.

Analysts await EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 3.74% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EPAM’s profit will be $60.89 million for 41.84 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by EPAM Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

