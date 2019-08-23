Axiom International Investors Boosted Servicenow (NOW) Stake By $3.86 Million; Shorts at Taoping – Ordinary Shares (TAOP) Lowered By 3.47%

Taoping Inc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:TAOP) had a decrease of 3.47% in short interest. TAOP’s SI was 369,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.47% from 382,800 shares previously. With 50,500 avg volume, 7 days are for Taoping Inc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:TAOP)’s short sellers to cover TAOP’s short positions. The SI to Taoping Inc – Ordinary Shares’s float is 1.57%. It closed at $0.528 lastly. It is down 46.10% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.10% the S&P500.

Axiom International Investors Llc increased Servicenow Inc (NOW) stake by 9.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Axiom International Investors Llc acquired 15,709 shares as Servicenow Inc (NOW)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Axiom International Investors Llc holds 172,934 shares with $42.63M value, up from 157,225 last quarter. Servicenow Inc now has $51.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.43% or $9.09 during the last trading session, reaching $273.73. About 841,741 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56; 02/05/2018 – Nuvolo Launches Medical Device Cyber Security – Powered by ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 37C; 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 06/03/2018 – Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE PARLO, IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE THIS MONTH; 08/05/2018 – 3CLogic Native Integration with ServiceNow Combines the Power of Two Platforms for Holistic Customer Care; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 09/05/2018 – New ServiceNow Virtual Agent Takes Chat From Conversation to Resolution

Among 7 analysts covering ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ServiceNow has $32000 highest and $242 lowest target. $274.75’s average target is 0.37% above currents $273.73 stock price. ServiceNow had 12 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, August 21. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. UBS maintained ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) rating on Monday, February 25. UBS has “Buy” rating and $271 target. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $270 target in Friday, April 12 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Jefferies.

Taoping Inc. provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things industries primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $22.05 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Cloud Technology and Traditional Information Technology. It has a 13.2 P/E ratio. It offers cloud software as a service to automate the interactive workflow between advertising agencies and their customers, including establishing new projects, submitting advertisement proposals, revising and approving advertising proposals, processing payment online, remotely uploading advertisement content, and tracking and analyzing performance data.

