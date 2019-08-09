Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00 Pfenex Inc. 6 9.62 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -37.5%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Axcella Health Inc. and Pfenex Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Pfenex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Axcella Health Inc. has a consensus target price of $22.5, and a 197.62% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Axcella Health Inc. shares and 83.6% of Pfenex Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.14% of Pfenex Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55% Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33%

For the past year Axcella Health Inc. has -38.55% weaker performance while Pfenex Inc. has 84.33% stronger performance.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.