Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 94.99 N/A -1.58 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Axcella Health Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -165.8% -80.4%

Analyst Ratings

Axcella Health Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Axcella Health Inc. has an average price target of $22.5, and a 194.12% upside potential. Meanwhile, Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s consensus price target is $13.4, while its potential upside is 182.11%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Axcella Health Inc. seems more appealing than Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Axcella Health Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 55.8% respectively. Competitively, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has 3.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83%

For the past year Axcella Health Inc. had bearish trend while Ocular Therapeutix Inc. had bullish trend.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.