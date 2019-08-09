Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO)

This is a contrast between Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 6 7.36 N/A -2.49 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Axcella Health Inc. and Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Axcella Health Inc. and Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Axcella Health Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 199.20% and an $22.5 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Axcella Health Inc. and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 76.3%. Insiders Competitively, owned 19.1% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.23% -36.73% -46.24% -28.89% -52.45% -8.01%

For the past year Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Axcella Health Inc.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.