Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)

Both Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Axcella Health Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has Axcella Health Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Axcella Health Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 278.15% for Axcella Health Inc. with consensus target price of $22.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Axcella Health Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 3.3% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99%

For the past year Axcella Health Inc. has -38.55% weaker performance while Kazia Therapeutics Limited has 13.99% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Axcella Health Inc. beats Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.