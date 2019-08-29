Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Both Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 29.17 N/A -0.99 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Axcella Health Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Axcella Health Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -98.8% -61.3%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Axcella Health Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Axcella Health Inc. has a 191.07% upside potential and an average price target of $22.5. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10.4 average price target and a 372.73% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Axcella Health Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Axcella Health Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 44%. Competitively, 2.5% are Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -8% -25% -45.24% -32.02% -31%

For the past year Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Axcella Health Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Axcella Health Inc.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.