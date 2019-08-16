Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

We will be comparing the differences between Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 21 12.69 N/A -0.56 0.00

Demonstrates Axcella Health Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Axcella Health Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Axcella Health Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus price target of Axcella Health Inc. is $22.5, with potential upside of 195.66%. On the other hand, Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 61.92% and its consensus price target is $29. The results provided earlier shows that Axcella Health Inc. appears more favorable than Denali Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Axcella Health Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 84.5%. Competitively, Denali Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34%

For the past year Axcella Health Inc. has -38.55% weaker performance while Denali Therapeutics Inc. has 3.34% stronger performance.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats Axcella Health Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.