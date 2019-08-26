Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -4.83 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Axcella Health Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Axcella Health Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -169.6% -115.5%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Axcella Health Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Axcella Health Inc. has a 188.83% upside potential and an average target price of $22.5. Competitively the consensus target price of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is $6, which is potential 183.02% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Axcella Health Inc. seems more appealing than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Axcella Health Inc. shares and 49.3% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29%

For the past year Axcella Health Inc. has -38.55% weaker performance while Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has 41.29% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Axcella Health Inc. beats Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.