Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Axcella Health Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.48
|0.00
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.68
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Axcella Health Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Axcella Health Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Axcella Health Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|0.00%
|-414.1%
|-120.4%
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for Axcella Health Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Axcella Health Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
The consensus price target of Axcella Health Inc. is $22.5, with potential upside of 263.49%. Meanwhile, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s consensus price target is $15.5, while its potential upside is 103.15%. The results provided earlier shows that Axcella Health Inc. appears more favorable than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., based on analyst belief.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Axcella Health Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 22.1% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Axcella Health Inc.
|15.85%
|-2.53%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-38.55%
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|3.58%
|8.1%
|-21.14%
|-15.78%
|-57.68%
|-12.9%
For the past year Axcella Health Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
Summary
Axcella Health Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.