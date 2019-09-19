Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Axcella Health Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Axcella Health Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Axcella Health Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus price target of Axcella Health Inc. is $22.5, with potential upside of 263.49%. Meanwhile, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s consensus price target is $15.5, while its potential upside is 103.15%. The results provided earlier shows that Axcella Health Inc. appears more favorable than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Axcella Health Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 22.1% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9%

For the past year Axcella Health Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Summary

Axcella Health Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.