Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Axcella Health Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.48
|0.00
|Arvinas Inc.
|21
|58.97
|N/A
|-5.73
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Axcella Health Inc. and Arvinas Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Axcella Health Inc. and Arvinas Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Axcella Health Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Arvinas Inc.
|0.00%
|413.1%
|-120.9%
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for Axcella Health Inc. and Arvinas Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Axcella Health Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Arvinas Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Axcella Health Inc.’s upside potential is 214.25% at a $22.5 consensus target price. Competitively Arvinas Inc. has a consensus target price of $31.5, with potential upside of 21.29%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Axcella Health Inc. is looking more favorable than Arvinas Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Axcella Health Inc. and Arvinas Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 71.1% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of Arvinas Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Axcella Health Inc.
|15.85%
|-2.53%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-38.55%
|Arvinas Inc.
|9.79%
|16.25%
|32.47%
|54.04%
|0%
|107.63%
For the past year Axcella Health Inc. had bearish trend while Arvinas Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Arvinas Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Axcella Health Inc.
Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.
