Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 21 58.97 N/A -5.73 0.00

In table 1 we can see Axcella Health Inc. and Arvinas Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Axcella Health Inc. and Arvinas Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Axcella Health Inc. and Arvinas Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Arvinas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Axcella Health Inc.’s upside potential is 214.25% at a $22.5 consensus target price. Competitively Arvinas Inc. has a consensus target price of $31.5, with potential upside of 21.29%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Axcella Health Inc. is looking more favorable than Arvinas Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Axcella Health Inc. and Arvinas Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 71.1% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of Arvinas Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55% Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63%

For the past year Axcella Health Inc. had bearish trend while Arvinas Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Arvinas Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Axcella Health Inc.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.