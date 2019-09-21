Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

As Biotechnology businesses, Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 8 7.81 N/A -2.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Axcella Health Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Axcella Health Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Axcella Health Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Axcella Health Inc. has a 257.71% upside potential and a consensus target price of $22.5. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18 average target price and a 36.16% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Axcella Health Inc. is looking more favorable than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Axcella Health Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 17.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 22.3% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44%

For the past year Axcella Health Inc. had bearish trend while Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.