Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA)’s Financial Results Comparing With ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 17.08 N/A -1.34 0.00

Demonstrates Axcella Health Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Axcella Health Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Axcella Health Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 263.49% for Axcella Health Inc. with average target price of $22.5. Competitively the average target price of ADMA Biologics Inc. is $12, which is potential 126.84% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Axcella Health Inc. is looking more favorable than ADMA Biologics Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Axcella Health Inc. shares and 50.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares. Competitively, ADMA Biologics Inc. has 7.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55% ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46%

For the past year Axcella Health Inc. had bearish trend while ADMA Biologics Inc. had bullish trend.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.