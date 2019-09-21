Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)

Since Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00

In table 1 we can see Axcella Health Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Axcella Health Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Axcella Health Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 257.71% and an $22.5 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Acasti Pharma Inc. is $7.75, which is potential 267.30% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Acasti Pharma Inc. appears more favorable than Axcella Health Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Axcella Health Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.28% are Acasti Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55% Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7%

For the past year Axcella Health Inc. has -38.55% weaker performance while Acasti Pharma Inc. has 189.7% stronger performance.

Summary

Acasti Pharma Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Axcella Health Inc.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.