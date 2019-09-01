Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Comparing side by side

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00 Zymeworks Inc. 20 20.98 N/A -0.94 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Axcella Health Inc. and Zymeworks Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Axcella Health Inc. and Zymeworks Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Axcella Health Inc. and Zymeworks Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

The upside potential is 224.68% for Axcella Health Inc. with average target price of $22.5. Competitively the average target price of Zymeworks Inc. is $37.75, which is potential 41.70% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Axcella Health Inc. is looking more favorable than Zymeworks Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Axcella Health Inc. and Zymeworks Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 49.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.7% of Zymeworks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55% Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65%

For the past year Axcella Health Inc. has -38.55% weaker performance while Zymeworks Inc. has 55.65% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Zymeworks Inc. beats Axcella Health Inc.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.