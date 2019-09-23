Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) Contrasting side by side

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00 VIVUS Inc. 4 0.60 N/A -3.22 0.00

In table 1 we can see Axcella Health Inc. and VIVUS Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Axcella Health Inc. and VIVUS Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Axcella Health Inc. and VIVUS Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 VIVUS Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$22.5 is Axcella Health Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 257.71%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Axcella Health Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 17.1% of VIVUS Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, VIVUS Inc. has 2.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55% VIVUS Inc. 1.21% -12.79% -9.73% -29.24% -51.56% 49.78%

For the past year Axcella Health Inc. had bearish trend while VIVUS Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

VIVUS Inc. beats Axcella Health Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.