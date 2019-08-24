Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Comparing side by side

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Axcella Health Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.48
|0.00
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|39
|0.00
|N/A
|-9.88
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Axcella Health Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Axcella Health Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Axcella Health Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Axcella Health Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Axcella Health Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average target price of Axcella Health Inc. is $22.5, with potential upside of 188.83%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Axcella Health Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 37.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Axcella Health Inc.
|15.85%
|-2.53%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-38.55%
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.38%
|-7.07%
|19%
|0%
|0%
|37.85%
For the past year Axcella Health Inc. has -38.55% weaker performance while Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has 37.85% stronger performance.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats Axcella Health Inc.
