Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Comparing side by side

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 39 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Axcella Health Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Axcella Health Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Axcella Health Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Axcella Health Inc. is $22.5, with potential upside of 188.83%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Axcella Health Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 37.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85%

For the past year Axcella Health Inc. has -38.55% weaker performance while Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has 37.85% stronger performance.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats Axcella Health Inc.