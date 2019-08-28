Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Comparison side by side

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00

Table 1 highlights Axcella Health Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Axcella Health Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5%

Analyst Ratings

Axcella Health Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 187.72% for Axcella Health Inc. with consensus target price of $22.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Axcella Health Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 22.2% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26%

For the past year Axcella Health Inc. had bearish trend while Tenax Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Axcella Health Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.