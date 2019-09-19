Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) Contrasting side by side

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Axcella Health Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Axcella Health Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Axcella Health Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Axcella Health Inc. has a 263.49% upside potential and an average price target of $22.5. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3 average price target and a 1,563.89% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Axcella Health Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Axcella Health Inc. shares and 70.7% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.3% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -0.19% -10.95% -56.84% -68.4% -94.73% -65.95%

For the past year Axcella Health Inc. has stronger performance than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Axcella Health Inc. beats Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.