Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) Comparison side by side

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health Inc. 7 0.00 7.69M -8.48 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. N/A 0.00 226.08M -2.63 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Axcella Health Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Axcella Health Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health Inc. 109,857,142.86% 0% 0% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 160,454,222,853.09% -600.2% -141.8%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Axcella Health Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Axcella Health Inc.’s consensus price target is $22.5, while its potential upside is 328.57%. Meanwhile, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s consensus price target is $4.5, while its potential upside is 3,591.55%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Axcella Health Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Axcella Health Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 11.8% respectively. Comparatively, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has 2.04% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18%

For the past year Axcella Health Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Summary

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. beats Axcella Health Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.