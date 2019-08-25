Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Comparison side by side

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00 Prothena Corporation plc 11 342.75 N/A -3.20 0.00

Demonstrates Axcella Health Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Axcella Health Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Axcella Health Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Prothena Corporation plc 0 0 0 0.00

Axcella Health Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 188.83% and an $22.5 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Axcella Health Inc. shares and 92.7% of Prothena Corporation plc shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55% Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13%

For the past year Prothena Corporation plc has weaker performance than Axcella Health Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Prothena Corporation plc beats Axcella Health Inc.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.