Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Comparison side by side

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Axcella Health Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.48
|0.00
|Prothena Corporation plc
|11
|342.75
|N/A
|-3.20
|0.00
Demonstrates Axcella Health Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Axcella Health Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Axcella Health Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Prothena Corporation plc
|0.00%
|-38.4%
|-25%
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for Axcella Health Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Axcella Health Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Prothena Corporation plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Axcella Health Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 188.83% and an $22.5 average price target.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Axcella Health Inc. shares and 92.7% of Prothena Corporation plc shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Axcella Health Inc.
|15.85%
|-2.53%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-38.55%
|Prothena Corporation plc
|-6.49%
|-8.86%
|-7.42%
|-20.34%
|-36.28%
|-9.13%
For the past year Prothena Corporation plc has weaker performance than Axcella Health Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Prothena Corporation plc beats Axcella Health Inc.
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.