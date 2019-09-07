Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) Comparing side by side

Both Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 34 11.78 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Axcella Health Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Axcella Health Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Axcella Health Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average target price of Axcella Health Inc. is $22.5, with potential upside of 212.50%. Meanwhile, Principia Biopharma Inc.’s average target price is $50, while its potential upside is 33.69%. The information presented earlier suggests that Axcella Health Inc. looks more robust than Principia Biopharma Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Axcella Health Inc. shares and 97.3% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55% Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6%

For the past year Axcella Health Inc. has -38.55% weaker performance while Principia Biopharma Inc. has 35.6% stronger performance.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Axcella Health Inc.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.