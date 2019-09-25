Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Contrasting side by side

Both Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -3043.52 N/A -1.24 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Axcella Health Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Axcella Health Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Axcella Health Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Axcella Health Inc. is $22.5, with potential upside of 316.67%. Meanwhile, Mustang Bio Inc.’s average target price is $7, while its potential upside is 86.17%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Axcella Health Inc. seems more appealing than Mustang Bio Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Axcella Health Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 7.1%. Competitively, Mustang Bio Inc. has 39.58% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55% Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74%

For the past year Axcella Health Inc. had bearish trend while Mustang Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.