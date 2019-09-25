Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Contrasting side by side

Both Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Axcella Health Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.48
|0.00
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|4
|-3043.52
|N/A
|-1.24
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Axcella Health Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Axcella Health Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Axcella Health Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Axcella Health Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Axcella Health Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
The average target price of Axcella Health Inc. is $22.5, with potential upside of 316.67%. Meanwhile, Mustang Bio Inc.’s average target price is $7, while its potential upside is 86.17%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Axcella Health Inc. seems more appealing than Mustang Bio Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Axcella Health Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 7.1%. Competitively, Mustang Bio Inc. has 39.58% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Axcella Health Inc.
|15.85%
|-2.53%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-38.55%
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|-9.23%
|-16.67%
|-24.32%
|-10.56%
|-52.27%
|3.74%
For the past year Axcella Health Inc. had bearish trend while Mustang Bio Inc. had bullish trend.
Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.
