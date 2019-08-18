Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Biotechnology company, Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Axcella Health Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its peers. 0% of Axcella Health Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Axcella Health Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Axcella Health Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|812.10%
|105.95%
|28.39%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are comparing Axcella Health Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Axcella Health Inc.
|N/A
|10
|0.00
|Industry Average
|33.76M
|4.16M
|35.97
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Axcella Health Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Axcella Health Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.14
|1.83
|2.67
|2.84
The peers have a potential upside of 136.20%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Axcella Health Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Axcella Health Inc.
|15.85%
|-2.53%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-38.55%
|Industry Average
|5.82%
|9.20%
|28.08%
|41.63%
|73.35%
|54.83%
For the past year Axcella Health Inc. had bearish trend while Axcella Health Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.
Dividends
Axcella Health Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Axcella Health Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.
