Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Biotechnology company, Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Axcella Health Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its peers. 0% of Axcella Health Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Axcella Health Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Axcella Health Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health Inc. N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Axcella Health Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.14 1.83 2.67 2.84

The peers have a potential upside of 136.20%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Axcella Health Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Axcella Health Inc. had bearish trend while Axcella Health Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Dividends

Axcella Health Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Axcella Health Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.