Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Comparison side by side

Both Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00 Genprex Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.97 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Axcella Health Inc. and Genprex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Genprex Inc. 0.00% -141.2% -136%

Analyst Recommendations

Axcella Health Inc. and Genprex Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Genprex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Axcella Health Inc.’s average target price is $22.5, while its potential upside is 184.81%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Axcella Health Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.1% of Genprex Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 51.7% of Genprex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55% Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79%

For the past year Axcella Health Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Genprex Inc.

Summary

Axcella Health Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Genprex Inc.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.