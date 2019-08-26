Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Comparison side by side

Both Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Axcella Health Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.48
|0.00
|Genprex Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.97
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Axcella Health Inc. and Genprex Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Axcella Health Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Genprex Inc.
|0.00%
|-141.2%
|-136%
Analyst Recommendations
Axcella Health Inc. and Genprex Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Axcella Health Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Genprex Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Axcella Health Inc.’s average target price is $22.5, while its potential upside is 184.81%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Axcella Health Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.1% of Genprex Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 51.7% of Genprex Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Axcella Health Inc.
|15.85%
|-2.53%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-38.55%
|Genprex Inc.
|-9.79%
|-15.91%
|-43.3%
|-32.5%
|-67.57%
|-9.79%
For the past year Axcella Health Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Genprex Inc.
Summary
Axcella Health Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Genprex Inc.
Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.
