Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Comparison side by side

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health Inc. 7 0.00 7.69M -8.48 0.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 36 0.00 27.85M -2.51 0.00

Demonstrates Axcella Health Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health Inc. 109,857,142.86% 0% 0% G1 Therapeutics Inc. 77,684,797.77% -28.3% -27.2%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Axcella Health Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Axcella Health Inc.’s upside potential is 328.57% at a $22.5 average price target. Competitively G1 Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $45, with potential upside of 32.47%. The results provided earlier shows that Axcella Health Inc. appears more favorable than G1 Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Axcella Health Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 93.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55% G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56%

For the past year Axcella Health Inc. has -38.55% weaker performance while G1 Therapeutics Inc. has 29.56% stronger performance.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.