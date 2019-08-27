Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 45 6.84 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Axcella Health Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7%

Analyst Ratings

Axcella Health Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

Axcella Health Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 189.20% and an $22.5 consensus price target. On the other hand, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 87.61% and its consensus price target is $69.17. The information presented earlier suggests that Axcella Health Inc. looks more robust than Esperion Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Comparatively, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Axcella Health Inc.

Summary

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Axcella Health Inc.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.