Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Axcella Health Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.48
|0.00
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|45
|6.84
|N/A
|-2.74
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Axcella Health Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Axcella Health Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.6%
|-35.7%
Analyst Ratings
Axcella Health Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Axcella Health Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|3
|3
|2.50
Axcella Health Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 189.20% and an $22.5 consensus price target. On the other hand, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 87.61% and its consensus price target is $69.17. The information presented earlier suggests that Axcella Health Inc. looks more robust than Esperion Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Comparatively, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Axcella Health Inc.
|15.85%
|-2.53%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-38.55%
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|-6.08%
|-12.92%
|-5.5%
|-12.09%
|-7.61%
|-13.72%
For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Axcella Health Inc.
Summary
Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Axcella Health Inc.
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
