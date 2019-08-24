Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Contrasting side by side

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Axcella Health Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.48
|0.00
|Cortexyme Inc.
|32
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.34
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Axcella Health Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Cortexyme Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given Axcella Health Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Axcella Health Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Cortexyme Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Axcella Health Inc.’s upside potential is 188.83% at a $22.5 consensus target price.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Axcella Health Inc. shares and 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.5% of Cortexyme Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Axcella Health Inc.
|15.85%
|-2.53%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-38.55%
|Cortexyme Inc.
|-13.66%
|-21.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|7.63%
For the past year Axcella Health Inc. has -38.55% weaker performance while Cortexyme Inc. has 7.63% stronger performance.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Cortexyme Inc. beats Axcella Health Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.