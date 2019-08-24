Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Contrasting side by side

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00 Cortexyme Inc. 32 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Axcella Health Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cortexyme Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Axcella Health Inc.’s upside potential is 188.83% at a $22.5 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Axcella Health Inc. shares and 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.5% of Cortexyme Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55% Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63%

For the past year Axcella Health Inc. has -38.55% weaker performance while Cortexyme Inc. has 7.63% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Cortexyme Inc. beats Axcella Health Inc.