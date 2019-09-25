Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) and Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) Comparison side by side

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00 Celyad SA 16 0.00 N/A -7.01 0.00

Table 1 highlights Axcella Health Inc. and Celyad SA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Axcella Health Inc. and Celyad SA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Celyad SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Axcella Health Inc. and Celyad SA Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Celyad SA 0 0 0 0.00

Axcella Health Inc.’s consensus target price is $22.5, while its potential upside is 332.69%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Axcella Health Inc. shares and 6.89% of Celyad SA shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.09% of Celyad SA’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55% Celyad SA -20.56% -5.33% -45.9% -45.8% -63.12% -37.44%

For the past year Celyad SA has weaker performance than Axcella Health Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Celyad SA beats Axcella Health Inc.

Celyad SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on engineered cell therapy treatments. It operates in two segments, Cardiology and Immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate in cardiovascular disease is C-Cure, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of patients with ischemic heart failure. Its lead product candidate in oncology disease is CAR-T NKR-2, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) for the treatment of cancer. In addition, the companyÂ’s preclinical stage product candidates include NKp30, an activated receptor of NK cells; B7H6 therapies, which kills cancer cells; and CAR T-cell, an allogeneic T-cell platform. Further, it offers C-CATHez, a cell injection catheter; heart access sheaths; mitral valve neo-chordaes; and closure devices. The company was formerly known as Cardio3 BioSciences SA and changed its name to Celyad SA in May 2015. Celyad SA was founded in 2004 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.