Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Comparison side by side

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Axcella Health Inc.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.48
|0.00
|Alector Inc.
|20
|43.13
|N/A
|-0.40
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Axcella Health Inc. and Alector Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Axcella Health Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Alector Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for Axcella Health Inc. and Alector Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Axcella Health Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Alector Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Axcella Health Inc. has a 197.62% upside potential and an average price target of $22.5. Meanwhile, Alector Inc.’s average price target is $27, while its potential upside is 51.94%. The information presented earlier suggests that Axcella Health Inc. looks more robust than Alector Inc. as far as analyst view.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Axcella Health Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.1% of Alector Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 8.1% are Alector Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Axcella Health Inc.
|15.85%
|-2.53%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-38.55%
|Alector Inc.
|6.24%
|11.86%
|7.1%
|0%
|0%
|17.33%
For the past year Axcella Health Inc. has -38.55% weaker performance while Alector Inc. has 17.33% stronger performance.
Summary
Alector Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Axcella Health Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.