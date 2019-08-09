Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Comparison side by side

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00 Alector Inc. 20 43.13 N/A -0.40 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Axcella Health Inc. and Alector Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Axcella Health Inc. and Alector Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Axcella Health Inc. has a 197.62% upside potential and an average price target of $22.5. Meanwhile, Alector Inc.’s average price target is $27, while its potential upside is 51.94%. The information presented earlier suggests that Axcella Health Inc. looks more robust than Alector Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Axcella Health Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.1% of Alector Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 8.1% are Alector Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55% Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33%

For the past year Axcella Health Inc. has -38.55% weaker performance while Alector Inc. has 17.33% stronger performance.

Summary

Alector Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Axcella Health Inc.