Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS) Reaches $16.79 After 9.00% Down Move; Youngevity International (YGYI) SI Increased By 9.44%

Youngevity International Inc (NASDAQ:YGYI) had an increase of 9.44% in short interest. YGYI’s SI was 873,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 9.44% from 798,500 shares previously. With 100,300 avg volume, 9 days are for Youngevity International Inc (NASDAQ:YGYI)’s short sellers to cover YGYI’s short positions. The SI to Youngevity International Inc’s float is 7.08%. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.44. About 22,214 shares traded. Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ:YGYI) has risen 10.35% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.35% the S&P500. Some Historical YGYI News: 14/05/2018 – YOUNGEVITY INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 10/04/2018 – CLR Roasters Increases Capacity on Single Serve Production Line; 29/03/2018 – YOUNGEVITY INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.35; 25/04/2018 – Youngevity Announces Asia Convention Event Is Being Held Next Month in Malaysia; 06/03/2018 YOUNGEVITY INTERNATIONAL COMPLETES ACQUISITION of VIAVIENTE

The stock of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.62% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $16.79. About 304,341 shares traded or 34.91% up from the average. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) has declined 25.00% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ACLS News: 09/03/2018 – Axcelis Technologies Short-Interest Ratio Rises 110% to 8 Days; 08/05/2018 – Axcelis Technologies Presenting at Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – Axcelis Technologies Presenting at Conference May 23; 08/05/2018 – Axcelis Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 23/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Axcelis Technologies on May 22 for “Ion source liner having a lip for ion implantation; 09/03/2018 SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions and Axcelis Technologies Announce Distribution and Support Agreement; 02/05/2018 – Axcelis Technologies 1Q Rev $122.2M; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 02/05/2018 – Axcelis Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $114M-$118M; 02/05/2018 – Axcelis Technologies 1Q EPS 41cThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $542.86M company. It was reported on Sep, 28 by Barchart.com. We have $15.28 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ACLS worth $48.86M less.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. designs, makes, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $542.86 million. The firm offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It has a 24.02 P/E ratio. It also provides dry strip equipment, curing systems, and thermal processing systems, as well as services and supports its dry strip installed base.

Analysts await Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, down 104.55% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.22 per share. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Axcelis Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% negative EPS growth.

Youngevity International, Inc. develops and distributes health and nutrition related services and products through independent direct selling network in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $133.56 million. It operates through two divisions, Direct Selling and Commercial Coffee. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers approximately 5,000 products, including nutritional supplements; sports and energy drinks; health and wellness products; weight loss products; lifestyle products, such as spa, bath, home, and garden products; gourmet coffee; apparel and fashion accessories; skincare and cosmetics; lifestyle services; digital products comprising scrap books and memory books, packaged foods, pharmacy discount cards, and clothing and jewelry lines; pet care products; telecare health services; and business lending services.

