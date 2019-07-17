Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS) Reaches $15.42 After 8.00% Up Move; Shorts at Weatherford International Plc (ireland (WFT) Lowered By 8.5%

The stock of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.39% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $15.42. About 165,852 shares traded. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) has declined 23.09% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ACLS News: 07/05/2018 – Hood River Capital Management Exits Axcelis Technologies; 02/05/2018 – Axcelis Technologies Sees 2Q EPS 34c-EPS 36c; 02/05/2018 – Axcelis Technologies 1Q EPS 41c; 23/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Axcelis Technologies on May 22 for “Ion source liner having a lip for ion implantation; 09/03/2018 SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions and Axcelis Technologies Announce Distribution and Support Agreement; 22/05/2018 – AXCELIS TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANNOUNCES MULTIPLE ORDERS FOR ‘PURION M’ IMPLANTER FROM US AND EUROPE; 22/05/2018 – Axcelis Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – Axcelis Technologies Short-Interest Ratio Rises 110% to 8 Days; 22/05/2018 – Axcelis Announces Multiple Orders For ‘Purion M’ lmplanter From Leading Power Device Manufacturers; 08/05/2018 – Axcelis Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor ConferencesThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $507.97M company. It was reported on Jul, 17 by Barchart.com. We have $16.65 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ACLS worth $40.64M more.

Weatherford International Plc (ireland (NYSE:WFT) had a decrease of 8.5% in short interest. WFT’s SI was 95.96 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 8.5% from 104.87M shares previously. With 31.57M avg volume, 3 days are for Weatherford International Plc (ireland (NYSE:WFT)’s short sellers to cover WFT’s short positions. It closed at $0 lastly. It is down 89.15% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 93.58% the S&P500. Some Historical WFT News: 07/05/2018 – WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL-ANNOUNCED MOU WITH VALIANT ARTIFICIAL LIFT SOLUTIONS TO JOINTLY COMMERCIALIZE, MARKET & SERVICE ELECTRICAL SUBMERSIBLE PUMPS; 24/04/2018 – WEATHERFORD: LAND-RIGS DIVESTITURE TAKING LONGER THAN EXPECTED; 24/04/2018 – WEATHERFORD EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 12/03/2018 – Weatherford: Angela A. Minas Appointed to Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – Weatherford Announces Conference Call; 26/04/2018 – Weatherford Introduces Magnus™ Rotary Steerable System; 24/04/2018 – WEATHERFORD SAYS IN ADVANCED NEGOTIATIONS ON RIGS SALE; 07/05/2018 – WEATHERFORD & VALIANT FORM ALLIANCE TO COMMERCIALIZE ESPS; 24/04/2018 – Weatherford Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 21/05/2018 – Weatherford at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. designs, makes, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $507.97 million. The firm offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It has a 13.78 P/E ratio. It also provides dry strip equipment, curing systems, and thermal processing systems, as well as services and supports its dry strip installed base.

Among 3 analysts covering Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Axcelis Technologies had 5 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 8 by Craig Hallum. The rating was upgraded by Benchmark to “Buy” on Friday, February 8. As per Monday, January 28, the company rating was upgraded by FBR Capital.

Analysts await Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 106.98% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.43 per share. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Axcelis Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -116.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 25 investors sold Weatherford International plc shares while 78 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 836.94 million shares or 0.93% less from 844.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 196,308 shares. State Street has 0% invested in Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT). 44,305 are owned by First Allied Advisory. Advent Cap Mngmt De holds 0% or 15,000 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus stated it has 150,100 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank, New York-based fund reported 191,979 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT). Rhumbline Advisers reported 789,303 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comerica Natl Bank invested in 0% or 34,925 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 191,768 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT). Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT). First Republic Invest Inc reported 0% stake. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 0% or 16,535 shares.