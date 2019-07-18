Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) is a company in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Axcelis Technologies Inc. has 83.2% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 60.04% institutional ownership for its peers. 2.2% of Axcelis Technologies Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.38% of all Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Axcelis Technologies Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcelis Technologies Inc. 0.00% 33.00% 24.80% Industry Average 34.45% 32.83% 9.83%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Axcelis Technologies Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Axcelis Technologies Inc. N/A 19 12.33 Industry Average 234.99M 682.04M 26.76

Axcelis Technologies Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio Axcelis Technologies Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Axcelis Technologies Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcelis Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Industry Average 1.00 1.25 2.21 2.69

$28 is the consensus target price of Axcelis Technologies Inc., with a potential upside of 79.95%. The potential upside of the competitors is 40.53%. Based on the results given earlier the equities research analysts’ view is that Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Axcelis Technologies Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axcelis Technologies Inc. -10.12% -19.86% -23.37% 0.59% -23.09% -3.65% Industry Average 3.86% 14.17% 19.11% 33.32% 41.27% 37.89%

For the past year Axcelis Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Axcelis Technologies Inc. are 4.7 and 3.2. Competitively, Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s peers have 4.92 and 4.17 for Current and Quick Ratio. Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Axcelis Technologies Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Axcelis Technologies Inc. is 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.27. In other hand, Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.23 which is 23.26% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Axcelis Technologies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides dry strip equipment, curing systems, and thermal processing systems, as well as services and supports its dry strip installed base. In addition, the company offers aftermarket lifecycle products and services, including used tools, spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services, and customer training. It sells its equipment and services to semiconductor chip manufacturers through its direct sales force. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.