Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) is a company in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Axcelis Technologies Inc. has 84.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 61.64% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Axcelis Technologies Inc. has 3.3% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 9.10% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Axcelis Technologies Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcelis Technologies Inc. 179,062,690.20% 9.50% 7.20% Industry Average 27.58% 31.70% 11.13%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Axcelis Technologies Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Axcelis Technologies Inc. 29.42M 16 13.84 Industry Average 164.46M 596.20M 42.59

Axcelis Technologies Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Axcelis Technologies Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcelis Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.10 2.27 2.66

The potential upside of the rivals is 116.42%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Axcelis Technologies Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axcelis Technologies Inc. -1.71% 3.95% -24.01% -22.46% -25% -9.83% Industry Average 8.21% 10.60% 17.13% 35.17% 36.61% 58.63%

For the past year Axcelis Technologies Inc. has -9.83% weaker performance while Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s rivals have 58.63% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Axcelis Technologies Inc. are 5.8 and 3.7. Competitively, Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s peers have 5.13 and 4.34 for Current and Quick Ratio. Axcelis Technologies Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.32 shows that Axcelis Technologies Inc. is 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.25 which is 25.46% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Axcelis Technologies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s rivals beat on 6 of the 6 factors Axcelis Technologies Inc.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides dry strip equipment, curing systems, and thermal processing systems, as well as services and supports its dry strip installed base. In addition, the company offers aftermarket lifecycle products and services, including used tools, spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services, and customer training. It sells its equipment and services to semiconductor chip manufacturers through its direct sales force. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.