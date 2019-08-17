Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) and Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) have been rivals in the Specialty Chemicals for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. 27 1.41 N/A 0.70 42.27 Westlake Chemical Corporation 68 0.93 N/A 5.97 11.31

In table 1 we can see Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. and Westlake Chemical Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Westlake Chemical Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Westlake Chemical Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. 0.00% 16.5% 3% Westlake Chemical Corporation 0.00% 14% 6.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.46 beta indicates that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is 46.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Westlake Chemical Corporation is 61.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.61 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 2.3. Meanwhile, Westlake Chemical Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Westlake Chemical Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. and Westlake Chemical Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. 0 3 6 2.67 Westlake Chemical Corporation 1 3 2 2.33

$32.22 is Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 16.19%. Westlake Chemical Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $73.83 consensus price target and a 20.54% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Westlake Chemical Corporation is looking more favorable than Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 29.4% of Westlake Chemical Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Westlake Chemical Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. -1.85% -2.37% 11.22% 15.47% -1.82% 26.52% Westlake Chemical Corporation -2.55% -3.46% -0.35% -12.28% -35.65% 2.12%

For the past year Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Westlake Chemical Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. beats Westlake Chemical Corporation.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes coatings primarily for the transportation industry. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers various water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops. This segment also provides functional, and decorative liquid and powder coatings for use in various industrial applications, including architectural cladding and fittings, automotive coatings, general industrial, job coaters, electrical insulation coatings, HVAC, appliances, rebar, and oil and gas pipelines. This segment sells its products under the Cromax, Standox, Spies Hecker, Syrox, Voltatex, AquaEC, Durapon, Hydropon, Ceranamel, Alesta, Nap-Gard, Abcite, and XT brands directly to customers, as well as through a network of independent local distributors. The Transportation Coatings segment develops and supplies a line of coatings products, such as electrocoat, primer, basecoat, and clearcoat products for OEMs of light and commercial vehicles; and various coatings systems for various commercial applications, including heavy duty truck, bus, rail, and agricultural construction and earthmoving equipment. This segment offers its products under the Imron, Imron ExcelPro, Imron Elite, Centari, Rival, Corlar epoxy undercoats, and AquaEC brands. It sells and ships its products directly to light vehicle OEM customers. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has operations in North America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; the Asia Pacific; and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Axalta Coating Systems Bermuda Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. in August 2014. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers ethylene, polyethylene, styrene monomer, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity PVC, VCM, EDC, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products. This segment also manufactures and sells products fabricated from PVC, including pipe, fittings, profiles, trims, mouldings, fence and decking products, window and door components, and film and sheet products. The companyÂ’s products are used in various consumer and industrial markets, including flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, coatings, and residential and commercial construction, as well as other durable and non-durable goods. Westlake Chemical Corporation also offers its products to a range of customers, including chemical processors, plastics fabricators, small construction contractors, municipalities, and supply warehouses primarily in North America and Europe. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Westlake Chemical Corporation is a subsidiary of TTWF LP.