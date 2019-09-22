Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Both Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) and Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) compete on a level playing field in the Specialty Chemicals industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. 28 1.55 N/A 0.70 42.27 Koppers Holdings Inc. 27 0.35 N/A 1.01 26.95

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. and Koppers Holdings Inc. Koppers Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Koppers Holdings Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. and Koppers Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. 0.00% 16.5% 3% Koppers Holdings Inc. 0.00% 23.3% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 46.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.46 beta. Competitively, Koppers Holdings Inc.’s 8.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.08 beta.

Liquidity

2.3 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Its rival Koppers Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 0.9 respectively. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Koppers Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. and Koppers Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. 0 3 5 2.63 Koppers Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is $32, with potential upside of 5.12%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. and Koppers Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 96.3% respectively. Insiders owned 0.4% of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. shares. Competitively, 3.6% are Koppers Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. -1.85% -2.37% 11.22% 15.47% -1.82% 26.52% Koppers Holdings Inc. -0.4% -9.09% 1.26% 18.08% -25.21% 60.21%

For the past year Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. was less bullish than Koppers Holdings Inc.

Summary

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. beats Koppers Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes coatings primarily for the transportation industry. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers various water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops. This segment also provides functional, and decorative liquid and powder coatings for use in various industrial applications, including architectural cladding and fittings, automotive coatings, general industrial, job coaters, electrical insulation coatings, HVAC, appliances, rebar, and oil and gas pipelines. This segment sells its products under the Cromax, Standox, Spies Hecker, Syrox, Voltatex, AquaEC, Durapon, Hydropon, Ceranamel, Alesta, Nap-Gard, Abcite, and XT brands directly to customers, as well as through a network of independent local distributors. The Transportation Coatings segment develops and supplies a line of coatings products, such as electrocoat, primer, basecoat, and clearcoat products for OEMs of light and commercial vehicles; and various coatings systems for various commercial applications, including heavy duty truck, bus, rail, and agricultural construction and earthmoving equipment. This segment offers its products under the Imron, Imron ExcelPro, Imron Elite, Centari, Rival, Corlar epoxy undercoats, and AquaEC brands. It sells and ships its products directly to light vehicle OEM customers. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has operations in North America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; the Asia Pacific; and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Axalta Coating Systems Bermuda Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. in August 2014. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Koppers Holdings Inc. provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC). The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings. It also provides rail joint bars to join rails together for railroads; transmission and distribution poles for electric and telephone utilities; and pilings. This segment also provides railroad services, such as engineering, design, repair, and inspection services for railroad bridges. The Performance Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and markets water-based wood preservatives and wood specialty additives, including micronized copper quaternary and micronized copper azole, micronized pigments, alkaline copper quaternary, amine copper azole, and chromated copper arsenate for decking, fencing, utility poles, construction lumber and timbers, and vineyard stakes. The CMC segment manufactures creosote for use in the treatment of wood or as a feedstock in the production of carbon black; carbon pitch, a raw material used in the production of aluminum and steel; naphthalene for use as a feedstock in the production of phthalic anhydride and as a surfactant in the production of concrete; phthalic anhydride for the production of plasticizers, polyester resins, and alkyd paints; and carbon black feedstock for use in the production of carbon black. The company serves the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries. Koppers Holdings Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.