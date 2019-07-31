Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT)

Both Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) and Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) are each other’s competitor in the Specialty Chemicals industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. 27 1.54 N/A 0.71 36.20 Ingevity Corporation 102 3.45 N/A 3.74 24.69

Demonstrates Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. and Ingevity Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Ingevity Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Ingevity Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. and Ingevity Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. 0.00% 14.6% 2.7% Ingevity Corporation 0.00% 47.4% 10.7%

Liquidity

2.2 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Its rival Ingevity Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.3 and 1.1 respectively. Ingevity Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. and Ingevity Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. 0 3 6 2.67 Ingevity Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

$32.22 is Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s average target price while its potential upside is 6.30%. Meanwhile, Ingevity Corporation’s average target price is $115.67, while its potential upside is 15.21%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Ingevity Corporation seems more appealing than Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.2% of Ingevity Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Ingevity Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. -1.54% -7.27% -4.78% 0.71% -18.44% 8.97% Ingevity Corporation -7.87% -18.09% -4.84% -6.31% 15.85% 10.3%

For the past year Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ingevity Corporation.

Summary

Ingevity Corporation beats on 10 of the 11 factors Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes coatings primarily for the transportation industry. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers various water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops. This segment also provides functional, and decorative liquid and powder coatings for use in various industrial applications, including architectural cladding and fittings, automotive coatings, general industrial, job coaters, electrical insulation coatings, HVAC, appliances, rebar, and oil and gas pipelines. This segment sells its products under the Cromax, Standox, Spies Hecker, Syrox, Voltatex, AquaEC, Durapon, Hydropon, Ceranamel, Alesta, Nap-Gard, Abcite, and XT brands directly to customers, as well as through a network of independent local distributors. The Transportation Coatings segment develops and supplies a line of coatings products, such as electrocoat, primer, basecoat, and clearcoat products for OEMs of light and commercial vehicles; and various coatings systems for various commercial applications, including heavy duty truck, bus, rail, and agricultural construction and earthmoving equipment. This segment offers its products under the Imron, Imron ExcelPro, Imron Elite, Centari, Rival, Corlar epoxy undercoats, and AquaEC brands. It sells and ships its products directly to light vehicle OEM customers. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has operations in North America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; the Asia Pacific; and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Axalta Coating Systems Bermuda Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. in August 2014. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells wood-based chemically activated carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems. This segment also produces other activated carbon products for the food, water, beverage, and chemical purification industries. The Performance Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of specialty chemicals derived from co-products of the kraft pulping process. This segmentÂ’s products are used in various applications, including asphalt paving, adhesives, agrochemical dispersants, printing inks, lubricants, oilfield exploration and production, and other diverse industries. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina.