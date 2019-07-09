Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

We are contrasting Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) and Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Specialty Chemicals companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. 26 1.52 N/A 0.71 36.20 Green Plains Inc. 15 0.12 N/A 0.28 57.67

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. and Green Plains Inc. Green Plains Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. 0.00% 14.6% 2.7% Green Plains Inc. 0.00% -0.3% -0.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.25 beta indicates that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is 25.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Green Plains Inc.’s 1.24 beta is the reason why it is 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Green Plains Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Green Plains Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. and Green Plains Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. 0 3 4 2.57 Green Plains Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 4.13% and an $31.29 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

About 0.4% of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.9% of Green Plains Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. -1.54% -7.27% -4.78% 0.71% -18.44% 8.97% Green Plains Inc. 3.26% -6.1% 5.66% -12.71% -18.87% 20.98%

For the past year Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. was less bullish than Green Plains Inc.

Summary

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Green Plains Inc.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes coatings primarily for the transportation industry. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers various water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops. This segment also provides functional, and decorative liquid and powder coatings for use in various industrial applications, including architectural cladding and fittings, automotive coatings, general industrial, job coaters, electrical insulation coatings, HVAC, appliances, rebar, and oil and gas pipelines. This segment sells its products under the Cromax, Standox, Spies Hecker, Syrox, Voltatex, AquaEC, Durapon, Hydropon, Ceranamel, Alesta, Nap-Gard, Abcite, and XT brands directly to customers, as well as through a network of independent local distributors. The Transportation Coatings segment develops and supplies a line of coatings products, such as electrocoat, primer, basecoat, and clearcoat products for OEMs of light and commercial vehicles; and various coatings systems for various commercial applications, including heavy duty truck, bus, rail, and agricultural construction and earthmoving equipment. This segment offers its products under the Imron, Imron ExcelPro, Imron Elite, Centari, Rival, Corlar epoxy undercoats, and AquaEC brands. It sells and ships its products directly to light vehicle OEM customers. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has operations in North America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; the Asia Pacific; and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Axalta Coating Systems Bermuda Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. in August 2014. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Green Plains Inc. produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Food Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil. The Agribusiness and Energy Services segment engages in grain handling and storage activities; and commodity marketing business, which purchases, markets, sells, and distributes ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil, as well as crude oil, grain, natural gas, and other commodities in various markets. This segment also provides grain drying and storage services to grain producers. The Food and Food Ingredients segment purchases and sells feeder cattle to meat processors; and produces and sells white distilled vinegar and various specialty vinegar primarily to the food industry participants, including branded food companies, private label food manufacturers, and companies serving the foodservice channel, as well as for industrial uses. The Partnership segment provides fuel storage and transportation services. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 39 ethanol storage facilities; 8 fuel terminal facilities; and approximately 3,100 leased railcars fleet. The company was formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Green Plains Inc. in May 2014. Green Plains Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.