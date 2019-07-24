Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) and Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) Comparison side by side

Both Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) and Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) are each other’s competitor in the Specialty Chemicals industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. 27 1.53 N/A 0.71 36.20 Stepan Company 89 1.15 N/A 4.69 18.94

Table 1 demonstrates Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. and Stepan Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Stepan Company appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Stepan Company, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. 0.00% 14.6% 2.7% Stepan Company 0.00% 13.5% 7.1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.25 shows that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Stepan Company’s 29.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.29 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival Stepan Company is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. Stepan Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. and Stepan Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. 0 3 5 2.63 Stepan Company 0 1 0 2.00

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 5.17% upside potential and a consensus target price of $31.75. Meanwhile, Stepan Company’s consensus target price is $21, while its potential downside is -78.69%. The information presented earlier suggests that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. looks more robust than Stepan Company as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. shares and 71.8% of Stepan Company shares. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.6% of Stepan Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. -1.54% -7.27% -4.78% 0.71% -18.44% 8.97% Stepan Company 0.67% -0.69% -1.55% 5.02% 28.69% 20.15%

For the past year Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Stepan Company.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Stepan Company beats Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes coatings primarily for the transportation industry. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers various water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops. This segment also provides functional, and decorative liquid and powder coatings for use in various industrial applications, including architectural cladding and fittings, automotive coatings, general industrial, job coaters, electrical insulation coatings, HVAC, appliances, rebar, and oil and gas pipelines. This segment sells its products under the Cromax, Standox, Spies Hecker, Syrox, Voltatex, AquaEC, Durapon, Hydropon, Ceranamel, Alesta, Nap-Gard, Abcite, and XT brands directly to customers, as well as through a network of independent local distributors. The Transportation Coatings segment develops and supplies a line of coatings products, such as electrocoat, primer, basecoat, and clearcoat products for OEMs of light and commercial vehicles; and various coatings systems for various commercial applications, including heavy duty truck, bus, rail, and agricultural construction and earthmoving equipment. This segment offers its products under the Imron, Imron ExcelPro, Imron Elite, Centari, Rival, Corlar epoxy undercoats, and AquaEC brands. It sells and ships its products directly to light vehicle OEM customers. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has operations in North America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; the Asia Pacific; and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Axalta Coating Systems Bermuda Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. in August 2014. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, such as detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, floors, and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, including fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, and lubricating ingredients, as well as emulsifiers for spreading agricultural products and industrial applications, such as latex systems, plastics, and composites. The Polymers segment provides polyurethane polyols that are used in the manufacture of rigid foam for thermal insulation in the construction industry, as well as a base raw material for coatings, adhesives, sealants and elastomers, and flexible foams; polyester resins, including liquid and powdered resins, which are used in CASE and polyurethane systems house applications; and phthalic anhydride that is used in unsaturated polyester resins, alkyd resins, and plasticizers for applications in construction materials and components of automotive, boating, and other consumer products. The Specialty Products segment offers flavors, emulsifiers, and solubilizers for use in the food, flavoring, nutritional supplement, and pharmaceutical applications. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Northfield, Illinois.