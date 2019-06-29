Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) and Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Contrasting side by side

Since Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) and Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) are part of the Specialty Chemicals industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. 26 1.50 N/A 0.71 36.20 Linde plc 175 5.78 N/A 10.89 16.61

In table 1 we can see Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. and Linde plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Linde plc seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Linde plc, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. and Linde plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. 0.00% 14.6% 2.7% Linde plc 0.00% 15.4% 7.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, Linde plc has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Linde plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. and Linde plc Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. 0 3 5 2.63 Linde plc 0 1 3 2.75

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 5.11% and an $31.29 consensus price target. Linde plc on the other hand boasts of a $204 consensus price target and a 1.59% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. seems more appealing than Linde plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. and Linde plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 82.2%. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, Linde plc has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. -1.54% -7.27% -4.78% 0.71% -18.44% 8.97% Linde plc 2.45% 0.4% 8.05% 11.97% 0% 15.91%

For the past year Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Linde plc.

Summary

Linde plc beats on 9 of the 12 factors Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes coatings primarily for the transportation industry. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers various water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops. This segment also provides functional, and decorative liquid and powder coatings for use in various industrial applications, including architectural cladding and fittings, automotive coatings, general industrial, job coaters, electrical insulation coatings, HVAC, appliances, rebar, and oil and gas pipelines. This segment sells its products under the Cromax, Standox, Spies Hecker, Syrox, Voltatex, AquaEC, Durapon, Hydropon, Ceranamel, Alesta, Nap-Gard, Abcite, and XT brands directly to customers, as well as through a network of independent local distributors. The Transportation Coatings segment develops and supplies a line of coatings products, such as electrocoat, primer, basecoat, and clearcoat products for OEMs of light and commercial vehicles; and various coatings systems for various commercial applications, including heavy duty truck, bus, rail, and agricultural construction and earthmoving equipment. This segment offers its products under the Imron, Imron ExcelPro, Imron Elite, Centari, Rival, Corlar epoxy undercoats, and AquaEC brands. It sells and ships its products directly to light vehicle OEM customers. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has operations in North America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; the Asia Pacific; and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Axalta Coating Systems Bermuda Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. in August 2014. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications. It also offers pharmaceutical and medical gases and services to the healthcare industry; and support services, technical equipment, and safety products, as well as develops hydrogen technology. In addition, the company supplies wear-resistant and high-temperature corrosion-resistant metallic and ceramic coatings and powders; offers electric arc, plasma and wire spray, and high-velocity oxy-fuel equipment; and distributes hardgoods and welding equipment purchased from independent manufacturers. Further, it provides planning, project development, and construction services with a focus on market segments, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants. The company serves customers worldwide. Linde plc was founded in 1907 and is based in Guildford, the United Kingdom.