Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) and Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Comparison side by side

As Specialty Chemicals companies, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) and Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. 27 1.52 N/A 0.71 36.20 Ecolab Inc. 180 3.98 N/A 5.34 33.70

Demonstrates Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. and Ecolab Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Ecolab Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) and Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. 0.00% 14.6% 2.7% Ecolab Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 7.3%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.25 shows that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Ecolab Inc. has a 0.9 beta which is 10.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. are 2.2 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor Ecolab Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ecolab Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. and Ecolab Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. 0 3 6 2.67 Ecolab Inc. 0 8 4 2.33

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 7.47% and an $32.22 average price target. Ecolab Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $182.33 average price target and a -10.51% potential downside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is looking more favorable than Ecolab Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. shares and 89.3% of Ecolab Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.4% of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. shares. Comparatively, Ecolab Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. -1.54% -7.27% -4.78% 0.71% -18.44% 8.97% Ecolab Inc. -0.8% -2.13% 10.58% 12.89% 22.95% 22.06%

For the past year Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ecolab Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Ecolab Inc. beats Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes coatings primarily for the transportation industry. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers various water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops. This segment also provides functional, and decorative liquid and powder coatings for use in various industrial applications, including architectural cladding and fittings, automotive coatings, general industrial, job coaters, electrical insulation coatings, HVAC, appliances, rebar, and oil and gas pipelines. This segment sells its products under the Cromax, Standox, Spies Hecker, Syrox, Voltatex, AquaEC, Durapon, Hydropon, Ceranamel, Alesta, Nap-Gard, Abcite, and XT brands directly to customers, as well as through a network of independent local distributors. The Transportation Coatings segment develops and supplies a line of coatings products, such as electrocoat, primer, basecoat, and clearcoat products for OEMs of light and commercial vehicles; and various coatings systems for various commercial applications, including heavy duty truck, bus, rail, and agricultural construction and earthmoving equipment. This segment offers its products under the Imron, Imron ExcelPro, Imron Elite, Centari, Rival, Corlar epoxy undercoats, and AquaEC brands. It sells and ships its products directly to light vehicle OEM customers. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has operations in North America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; the Asia Pacific; and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Axalta Coating Systems Bermuda Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. in August 2014. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries. The Global Institutional segment offers specialized cleaning and sanitizing products to the foodservice, hospitality, lodging, healthcare, government and education, and retail industries. The Global Energy segment provides the process chemicals and water treatment needs of the petroleum and petrochemical industries in upstream and downstream applications. The company also offers pest elimination services to detect, eliminate, and prevent pests, such as rodents and insects, in restaurants, food and beverage processors, educational and healthcare facilities, hotels, quick service restaurant and grocery operations, and other institutional and commercial customers; and equipment repair, maintenance, and preventive maintenance services for the commercial food service industry. Ecolab Inc. sells its products through field sales personnel, corporate account personnel, distributors, and dealers. Ecolab Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.