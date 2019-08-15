Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) and Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) and Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Specialty Chemicals and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. 27 1.40 N/A 0.70 42.27 Chase Corporation 98 3.19 N/A 3.60 28.76

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. and Chase Corporation. Chase Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Chase Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. 0.00% 16.5% 3% Chase Corporation 0.00% 13.3% 10.9%

Volatility and Risk

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is 46.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.46 beta. From a competition point of view, Chase Corporation has a 0.7 beta which is 30.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 2.3. Meanwhile, Chase Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Chase Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. and Chase Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. 0 3 6 2.67 Chase Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 16.99% and an $32.22 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. shares and 66.1% of Chase Corporation shares. Insiders owned 0.4% of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of Chase Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. -1.85% -2.37% 11.22% 15.47% -1.82% 26.52% Chase Corporation -0.81% -5.32% 8.51% 7.31% -16.06% 3.53%

For the past year Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has stronger performance than Chase Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Chase Corporation beats Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes coatings primarily for the transportation industry. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers various water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops. This segment also provides functional, and decorative liquid and powder coatings for use in various industrial applications, including architectural cladding and fittings, automotive coatings, general industrial, job coaters, electrical insulation coatings, HVAC, appliances, rebar, and oil and gas pipelines. This segment sells its products under the Cromax, Standox, Spies Hecker, Syrox, Voltatex, AquaEC, Durapon, Hydropon, Ceranamel, Alesta, Nap-Gard, Abcite, and XT brands directly to customers, as well as through a network of independent local distributors. The Transportation Coatings segment develops and supplies a line of coatings products, such as electrocoat, primer, basecoat, and clearcoat products for OEMs of light and commercial vehicles; and various coatings systems for various commercial applications, including heavy duty truck, bus, rail, and agricultural construction and earthmoving equipment. This segment offers its products under the Imron, Imron ExcelPro, Imron Elite, Centari, Rival, Corlar epoxy undercoats, and AquaEC brands. It sells and ships its products directly to light vehicle OEM customers. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has operations in North America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; the Asia Pacific; and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Axalta Coating Systems Bermuda Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. in August 2014. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials; laminated film foils, composite strength elements, anti-static packaging tapes, and pulling tapes; moisture protective coatings; laminated durable papers, including laminated paper; detection and cover tapes; flexible, rigid, and semi-rigid fiber optic strength elements; polymeric microspheres; and water-based polyurethane dispersions. This segment markets its products to the wire and cable manufacturers; electronics and cable, envelope converting and commercial printing, and electronic and telecommunications industries; and public utilities under the Chase & Sons, PaperTyger, Chase BLH2OCK, HumiSeal, and Dualite brands. The Construction Materials segment provides protective pipe coating tapes and other protectants for valves, regulators, casings, joints, metals, concrete, and wood; protectants for highway bridge deck metal supported surfaces; fluid applied coating and lining systems for use in the water and wastewater industry; and expansion and control joint systems for roads, bridges, stadiums, and airport runways. This segment offers its products to the oil companies, gas utilities, pipeline companies, and municipal transportation authorities, as well as transportation, industrial, and architectural markets under the Royston, Rosphalt50, Tapecoat, and ServiWrap brands. The company sells its products through its salespeople, as well as manufacturersÂ’ representatives and distributors. Chase Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Westwood, Massachusetts.