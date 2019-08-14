Axa Upped Nuance Communications (NUAN) Stake; EBRO FOODS SA BARCELONA SPAIN (EBRPF) Shorts Up By 0.08%

Axa increased Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) stake by 80.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Axa acquired 451,800 shares as Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)’s stock declined 1.01%. The Axa holds 1.01 million shares with $17.15 million value, up from 561,400 last quarter. Nuance Communications Inc now has $4.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $16.48. About 995,260 shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances AI-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Rev $514.2M; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Calls on Resignation of Certain Nuance Board Members; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of AI Applications for; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE SAYS PAUL RICCI TO RETIRE; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE NAMES MARK BENJAMIN AS CEO; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE OF $518.3 MLN, UP 1% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC NUAN.O FY2018 REV VIEW $2.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ REV $518.3M, EST. $515.5M

EBRO FOODS SA BARCELONA SPAIN (OTCMKTS:EBRPF) had an increase of 0.08% in short interest. EBRPF’s SI was 119,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.08% from 119,600 shares previously. It closed at $19.85 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Group Public Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 1.39M shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Company holds 0.18% or 517,389 shares in its portfolio. 37,202 were reported by Wesbanco Commercial Bank. Us Fincl Bank De reported 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Mesirow Fin Investment Management reported 542,745 shares stake. Magnetar Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Fort Washington Inc Oh owns 855,808 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. 68 are held by Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Company. Farmers Merchants Invs has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Fifth Third National Bank & Trust invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Kennedy Capital reported 0.15% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Credit Suisse Ag owns 3.43 million shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Company accumulated 165,029 shares. Nomura Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 64,155 shares.

Axa decreased Loews Corp (NYSE:L) stake by 181,590 shares to 589,546 valued at $28.26M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Methanex Corp (NASDAQ:MEOH) stake by 15,800 shares and now owns 11,400 shares. Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) was reduced too.

