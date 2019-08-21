Axa Upped Its Stake in Synopsys (SNPS) by $601,105; Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Position Maintained by Pinnacle Associates Ltd

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd bought 6,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 251,725 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.00 million, up from 245,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $58.1. About 1.11 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 16/05/2018 – Airlines must continue to accept service animals -U.S. agency; 03/04/2018 – GP Bullhound’s Joakim Dal Says Spotify’s Direct Listing Is a Sign of the Times (Video); 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa3 senior unsecured rating to $1.4 billion New York Transportation Development Corporation Special Facilities Revenue Bonds, Series 2018; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/05/2018 – U.S. condemns China for ‘Orwellian nonsense’ over airline websites; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Delta Air Lines Inc.’s Prpsd Sr Unsecd Notes ‘BB+’; 13/03/2018 – Delta Air Lines Expects $244M in Incremental Tax Expense; 21/03/2018 – DELTA CANCELS TOTAL OF 850 FLIGHTS ON NOR’EASTER; 12/03/2018 – DELTA: PROACTIVELY CANCELLED ABOUT 300 FLIGHTS AHEAD OF STORM; 24/05/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES SAYS INTENDS TO EXPAND EXISTING CODESHARE RELATIONSHIP WITH JET AIRWAYS TO PROVIDE ACCESS TO OTHER DESTINATIONS IN INDIA

Axa increased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 151.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa bought 5,227 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 8,678 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $999,000, up from 3,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $132.25. About 556,860 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 13/03/2018 – Synopsys Releases Enhanced Photonic Integrated Circuit Design Automation; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at Baird Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 05/04/2018 – Synopsys Replenishes Repurchase Authorization to $500 Million; 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Introduces Breakthrough Fusion Technology to Transform the RTL-to-GDSII Flow; 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Enables Robust Design Optimization for Next-generation High-performance Computing, Mobile and Automotive Products with IC Compiler Il and RedHawk Analysis Fusion; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Rev $776.8M; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY Adj EPS $3.76-Adj EPS $3.83; 31/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS ANNOUNCES ACCELERATED BUYBACK PACT WITH WELLS FARGO; 20/04/2018 – Synopsys Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys’ Latest ARC MetaWare EV Development Toolkit Release Speeds Application Software Development for Embedded Vision

More notable recent Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Synopsys (SNPS) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top Mark, Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” on May 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Synopsys gets new Street-high target – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Synopsys, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SNPS) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Synopsys (SNPS) to Post Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Synopsys (SNPS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Axa, which manages about $25.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 4,046 shares to 286,543 shares, valued at $52.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 38,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 436,272 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Globeflex Cap LP has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Robecosam Ag has 2,700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.03% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 0.24% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Utah Retirement Sys, a Utah-based fund reported 27,878 shares. Vigilant Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 130 shares. 1.17 million are owned by D E Shaw & Inc. Suntrust Banks Incorporated stated it has 0% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Polar Cap Llp holds 718,053 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.04% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). 464,405 were accumulated by 1832 Asset Limited Partnership. 579,888 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings. Harding Loevner Lp holds 0% or 605 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Lc owns 2,296 shares. Bb&T Corporation has 0.03% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 16,105 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Ltd Partnership invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Highvista Strategies Lc invested in 4,700 shares. 350 are held by Qci Asset Management Ny. British Columbia Investment Mngmt stated it has 46,887 shares. Regent Invest Management owns 24,012 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk accumulated 0.03% or 145,657 shares. The New York-based Gm Advisory Gru Incorporated has invested 0.08% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). 7,576 are held by Stratos Wealth Prns. Kentucky Retirement Sys has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has 0.08% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Coe Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 31,363 shares or 1.88% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 161,344 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Zweig reported 130,000 shares. Umb Bancshares N A Mo holds 7,519 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31 billion and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 29,848 shares to 5,076 shares, valued at $227,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 22,766 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 735,785 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP).