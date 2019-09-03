Axa Upped Its Stake in Hanesbrands (HBI) by $4.75 Million; Halliburton Co. (HAL) Shareholder Salem Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position

Axa increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 27.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa bought 279,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 1.30 million shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.16M, up from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.95% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $13.12. About 5.50M shares traded or 13.65% up from the average. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 18/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $6.72 BLN TO $6.82 BLN; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 44C TO 46C, EST. 47C; 28/03/2018 – HanesBrands Makes Significant Strides Toward 2020 Environmental Goals; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.76, REV VIEW $6.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 46c; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q EPS 22c; 05/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns EPA’s Energy Star Environmental Excellence Award; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY

Salem Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Halliburton Co. (HAL) by 43.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc bought 34,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 115,825 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, up from 80,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Halliburton Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.76. About 12.85 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 27/05/2018 – Halliburton Won 3-Year Contract for Unconventional Gas Stimulation Services; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EXPECTS STRENGTHENING ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA TO SUPPORT 2Q GROWTH IN COMPLETIONS AND PRODUCTION BUSINESS; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q EPS CONT OPS 5C; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Looks Forward to Active Engagement With Shareholders on Compensation and Other Issues; 25/05/2018 – Halliburton Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Halliburton at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: ‘Disappointed’ That Executive Compensation Resolution Didn’t Pass; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: OILFIELD LABOR MARKET REMAINS TIGHT

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $322,950 activity. Evans Gerald also bought $147,350 worth of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) on Wednesday, August 7.

Axa, which manages about $25.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 24,566 shares to 701,494 shares, valued at $134.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Okta Inc by 42,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,588 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

