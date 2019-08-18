Axa Trimmed Position in Gamestop New (GME) by $2.04 Million; Minerva Advisors Has Boosted Holding in Ecology & Envrnmt (EEI)

Minerva Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc (EEI) by 79.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc bought 66,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% . The hedge fund held 149,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, up from 83,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.72 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.9. About 3,712 shares traded. Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) has declined 22.96% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EEI News: 24/04/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM WINS BID FOR PPP PROJECT WORTH ABOUT 628.4 MLN YUAN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ecology and Environment Inc Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEI); 27/04/2018 – ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT, HARBERT HAVE DISCUSSED SHAREHOLDER VALUE; 08/05/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN ECO-ENGINEERING CONTRACT WORTH ABOUT 522.6 MLN YUAN; 25/04/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN VILLAGE INFRASTRUCTURE CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT WORTH 140.6 MLN YUAN; 08/05/2018 – SHANDONG MEICHEN ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300237.SZ SAYS UNIT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT FOR INFRASTRUCTURE RELATED PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 1.0 BLN YUAN; 13/03/2018 – Ecology & Environment 2Q Rev $25.1M; 08/03/2018 SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM WINS PPP PROJECT IN XUZHOU CITY, JIANGSU PROVINCE, WORTH AN INITIAL INVESTMENT TOTALLING 2.81 BLN YUAN; 27/04/2018 – HARBERT DISCOVERY FUND, LP REPORTS 7.7 PCT STAKE IN ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT INC AS OF APRIL 17, 2018 – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN GREENING PPP PROJECT FOR 255.8 MLN YUAN

Axa decreased its stake in Gamestop Corp New (GME) by 83.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa sold 204,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 52.76% . The institutional investor held 39,000 shares of the electronics distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $396,000, down from 243,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Gamestop Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.53 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.32. About 3.13 million shares traded. GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has declined 72.65% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GME News: 11/05/2018 – GameStop Names Daniel DeMatteo Interim CEO; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Buys New 1.6% Position in GameStop; 05/03/2018 A Statement from Mike Mauler, GameStop CEO; 18/05/2018 – Gear Up for an Epic Summer of Gaming with Unbeatable PRO DAY Deals; 11/05/2018 – GameStop CEO Michael Mauler resigned after only three months on the job; 15/05/2018 – Dalio’s Bridgewater Joins Rennaissance in Boosting GameStop; 07/03/2018 – Game lnformer magazine celebrates 300th issue; 11/05/2018 – GAMESTOP NAMES DANIEL A. DEMATTEO AS INTERIM CEO & RESIGNATION; 11/05/2018 – GameStop CEO Michael Mauler resigned for “personal reasons” after only three months on the job, the company said; 26/03/2018 – GameStop Earnings: The New CEO Has Plenty to Do — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.14, from 2 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 0 investors sold EEI shares while 7 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 1.59 million shares or 0.03% less from 1.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,480 are held by Royal Bancshares Of Canada. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) for 9,198 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 3,321 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Alabama-based Harbert Fund has invested 3.1% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Vanguard Group Inc has 77,257 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 463,072 were accumulated by Mill Road Ltd Company. Needham Ltd Liability Com has 0.11% invested in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) for 29,972 shares. 1 were reported by Wells Fargo Co Mn. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 18,543 shares. Minerva Advisors Limited Liability Company invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Renaissance Ltd Liability Co stated it has 128,517 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock invested in 0% or 9,257 shares. Moreover, North Star Investment Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) for 12,675 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI).

Minerva Advisors Llc, which manages about $300.28M and $177.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 7,682 shares to 8,488 shares, valued at $395,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $-0.22 EPS, down 540.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by GameStop Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -414.29% negative EPS growth.