Axa Stake In Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Was Lifted; Facebook (FB) Holder Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Cut Its Stake by $2.07 Million

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd sold 10,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 294,497 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.84M, down from 305,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $542.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $190.14. About 9.34M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook criticized Facebook for its data privacy practices; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Says It’s Possible Most Users Had Their Data Accessed; 23/03/2018 – Facebook’s scandal is producing at least one thing to like: Thousands of jobs AI can’t handle; 29/03/2018 – FB: RAMPING UP FACT-CHECKING TO FIGHT FALSE NEWS ON ELECTIONS; 03/04/2018 – Facebook under pressure in SE Asia; 26/03/2018 – Haeggquist & Eck, LLP Investigates Facebook for Potential Misconduct Concerning Massive Data Breach; 20/03/2018 – The firm is at the center of a controversy following multiple reports that said it collected private information from Facebook profiles of more than 50 million users without their permission; 26/03/2018 – FACEBOOK PAUSED APP REVIEW LAST WEEK WHILE IT IMPLEMENT CHANGES; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Ron Wyden: Wyden Questions Facebook on Misuse of Users’ Private Information; 23/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Faces Bipartisan Call to Address Trust Gap

Axa increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa bought 16,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 1.05 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.46M, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $55.04. About 4.55 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ REV $6.77B, EST. $6.65B; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Deal for Tate’s Expected to Close During the Summe; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – IN ADDITION TO HIRING NEW GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, COMPANY HAS CREATED FOUR NEW REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER ROLES; 24/04/2018 – Milka Chocolate Joins Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa has 699,115 shares for 2.48% of their portfolio. First Washington Corporation has 0.05% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ulysses Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 25,000 shares. Eagle Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.12% or 145,154 shares. Horizon Svcs Ltd owns 15,715 shares or 2.06% of their US portfolio. Smith Moore & owns 6,930 shares. Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership has invested 4.78% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 72,624 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. 15,600 were reported by Weiss Multi. Moreover, Mckinley Capital Management Limited Co Delaware has 2.48% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 201,925 shares. The New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Assetmark invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Suncoast Equity stated it has 147,059 shares. Nbt Bancshares N A Ny owns 8,749 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Mackenzie Finance Corporation invested in 872,011 shares.

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $11.07B and $3.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 94,100 shares to 594,538 shares, valued at $100.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bilibili Inc by 889,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.82M shares, and has risen its stake in Iqiyi Inc.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.50 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Trust Company holds 350,293 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability owns 99,194 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP reported 45,005 shares. Choate Invest Advisors reported 10,129 shares stake. Meritage Portfolio Mgmt reported 4,355 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hills Bancshares And Trust Com has 32,381 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Holderness owns 13,468 shares. Kistler reported 0.07% stake. Comerica Bank & Trust has 0.19% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 431,283 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Llc has 3.40M shares. Harvey Investment Limited Liability Com owns 47,142 shares. Fulton National Bank & Trust Na owns 0.04% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 11,126 shares. 8,802 are owned by Strategic Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Atlantic Union Bancorp Corporation has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Llc owns 950,821 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio.