Axa Raised Its Newmont Mng (NEM) Holding; As Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Jet Capital Investors LP Has Cut Its Stake

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) by 59.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 190,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 127,925 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46M, down from 317,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Stewart Information Svcs Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.24M market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $40.1. About 229,829 shares traded or 70.04% up from the average. Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) has risen 2.81% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical STC News: 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl Expects to Close Stewart Deal in 1Q or 2Q of 2019; 26/03/2018 – Stewart Information needed nomination push to motivate board, source says [17:38 BST26 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 19/03/2018 – STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS STEWART WILL BE OBLIGATED TO PAY TERMINATION FEE OF $33 MLN TO FNF IF MERGER TERMINATED DUE TO STEWART’S BOARD; 07/03/2018 Stewart Adds Staff to Meet Growing Demands of Commercial Services in California and Washington State; 27/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE ADJUSTED DOWN ON PRO-RATA BASIS, IF DIVESTITURES ARE NEEDED FOR REGULATORY APPROVALS FOR DEAL; 23/03/2018 – A.M. Best Comments on Credit Ratings of Stewart Title Group Members Following Announced Sale; 09/04/2018 – Magnetar Financial LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Stewart Info Services; 27/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Fidelity National Financial, Inc; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – FNF INTENDS TO ACHIEVE AT LEAST $135 MLN IN OPERATIONAL COST SYNERGIES AS PART OF DEAL

Axa increased its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NEM) by 10.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa bought 12,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 125,362 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48M, up from 113,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Newmont Mng Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $39.42. About 4.16 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has declined 22.12% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – AHAFO CONSTRUCTION DELAYS UNLIKELY TO AFFECT GUIDANCE: NEWMONT; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO & AKYEM MINES RESTARTED AFTER ACCIDENT; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Announces New Board Member; 24/04/2018 – NEWMONT REPORTS QTRLY DIV OF $0.14/SHR; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Forms New Strategic Partnership with Maverix Metals Through Royalty Sale; 08/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms, but trade war fears persist; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT PACT TO SELL ROYALTY PORTFOLIO TO MAVERIX METALS; 28/03/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Net $192M

